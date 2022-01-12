Bank of America Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $80.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of IIVI opened at $72.68 on Monday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

