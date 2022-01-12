Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.50

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $112.52, with a volume of 2943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

