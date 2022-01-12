Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BK. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

