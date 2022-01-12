Bank of The West Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.