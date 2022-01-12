BankUnited, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

