Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $343.81. 21,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

