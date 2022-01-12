Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 132,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

