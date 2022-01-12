Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 35,278 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $71,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 590,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,652,207. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

