Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 567,841 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567,841 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of UBS Group worth $29,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,369,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 88,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

