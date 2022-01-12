Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 57,698 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,698 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of BSX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 334,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,939. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

