Barclays Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $47.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

APPN opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Appian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Appian by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Appian by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

