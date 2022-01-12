Barclays Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $57.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

