Barclays PLC Acquires 942,276 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.06% of Futu worth $139,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,093,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Futu by 82.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 27.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at $32,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

