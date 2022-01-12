Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $111,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $254.83 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $255.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.47. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

