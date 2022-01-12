Barclays PLC Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $105,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $733.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $709.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $430.12 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

