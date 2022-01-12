Barclays PLC Buys 120,381 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $134,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 33.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 570,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,664,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 190.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 157.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

