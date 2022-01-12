Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,932,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $100,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

BK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

