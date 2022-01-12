Barclays PLC Has $105.91 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $105,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $733.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $430.12 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

