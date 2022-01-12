Barclays PLC Has $112.49 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $112,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

