Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,190 ($16.15) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

FDM stock opened at GBX 1,220.68 ($16.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,201.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 44.20. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 882 ($11.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($18.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($16.06), for a total value of £6,376,370 ($8,655,314.24).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

