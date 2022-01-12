Barclays Trims The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price to $80.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,412,848,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

