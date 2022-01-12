Barclays Trims Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price to $25.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

