BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.73

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 10382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBTV. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$81.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

