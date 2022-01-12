Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 262.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,947 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 1,704,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,502,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

