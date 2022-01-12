Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

