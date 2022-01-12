Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 139.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEAM opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.