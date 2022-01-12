Bean Cash Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $37.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,530,495,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.