Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the retailer will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $620,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

