Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 113114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $620,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

