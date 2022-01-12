Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 385,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,801,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $620,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

