Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.98 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $65.05 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

