Belt Finance Trading Down 10.2% This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $525,019.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.38 or 0.07702918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,600.04 or 0.99973081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069645 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

