Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,225 ($70.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.69) to GBX 4,170 ($56.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($57.07).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,472 ($47.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 59.86. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($22.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,499.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,519.22.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.57), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($3,013,640.56).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

