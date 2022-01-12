Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.98

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

