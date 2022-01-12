BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,010,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 2,441,500 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,046,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 174.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 1,904,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.