BHPCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,356.00 (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $11,356.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

