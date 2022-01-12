BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Shares Up 1.1%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

BID Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPPPF)

Bid Corp. Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the foodservice business. It operates through the following segments: Australasia, United Kingdom, Europe, Emerging Markets, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Joffe on March 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.