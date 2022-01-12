Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIG. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.