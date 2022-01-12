BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

