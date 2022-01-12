Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNOX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

BNOX opened at $12.51 on Monday. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

