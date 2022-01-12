BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.21 and its 200-day moving average is $290.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $397,426,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

