BioPlus Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 12th

BioPlus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. BioPlus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During BioPlus Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

