Bistroo (BIST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $2.81 million and $24,625.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00059679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00079731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07537015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.07 or 0.99896525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

