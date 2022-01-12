BitCapitalVendor One Day Volume Reaches $28,413.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $294,850.01 and $28,413.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

