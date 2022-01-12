Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $33,208.32 and $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00035208 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.