BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,740,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 338,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.