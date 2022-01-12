BlackHat 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $301,750.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $301,750.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07564977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.73 or 1.00123177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

