BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,960 shares of company stock worth $20,798,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.