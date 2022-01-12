BlackRock Inc. Acquires 34,051 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.73% of DocuSign worth $2,902,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,247 shares of company stock worth $12,634,903 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $142.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.91 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.05, a P/E/G ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

