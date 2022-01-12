BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,755,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $2,809,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $222.02 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

